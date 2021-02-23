Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genel Energy (GEGYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS: GEGYY) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2021 – Genel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2021 – Genel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Genel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2021 – Genel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Genel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Genel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. "

Shares of GEGYY stock remained flat at $$2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $580.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Genel Energy plc has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

