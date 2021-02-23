Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

LON RB opened at GBX 5,854 ($76.48) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,332.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £41.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

