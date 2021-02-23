Reef (REEF) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Reef has a market capitalization of $87.87 million and approximately $75.99 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.00697137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00037585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.35 or 0.04305158 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

