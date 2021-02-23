reflect.finance (RFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.22 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $10.22 million and $675,438.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00461670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00488110 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,472,377 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

