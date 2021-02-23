Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.47. 3,742,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,124,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

