Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,220 shares of company stock valued at $100,839. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $355.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.