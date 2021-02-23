Ren Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002327 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $475.56 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.00722557 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00037954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

