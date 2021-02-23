Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.00 ($40.00).

RNO stock opened at €36.89 ($43.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.58. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

