Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

