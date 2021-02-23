Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Fire Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

UFCS stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

