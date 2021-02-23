Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after buying an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

ALL opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

