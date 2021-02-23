Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $212,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ CREE opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,538 shares of company stock worth $2,822,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.