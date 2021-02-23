Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $230,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,972,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,988. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 304.31 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

