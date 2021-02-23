Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $244,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

