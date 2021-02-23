Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

