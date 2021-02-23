Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 11,360 Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 493,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 182.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 189,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 122,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

