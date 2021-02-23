Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,295 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.28. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

