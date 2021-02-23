Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

RPAI opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

