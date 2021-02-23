Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

RPAI opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.