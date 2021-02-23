REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in REV Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in REV Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

