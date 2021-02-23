Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Holdings Cut by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.65% of Revance Therapeutics worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after purchasing an additional 462,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,713,000 after purchasing an additional 441,988 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 224.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 174,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

