Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 834,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.