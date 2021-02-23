Reviewing Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Seacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Seacor $799.97 million 1.10 $26.77 million $1.38 31.27

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Seacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hermitage Offshore Services and Seacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seacor has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Seacor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacor is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Seacor 1.45% 1.30% 0.70%

Summary

Seacor beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise for trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal locations. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment designs, develops, and maintains alternative energy and power solutions; and offers liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fuel supply and logistics to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and transportation customers. This segment also engages in the selling, storage, and maintenance of aviation; agricultural commodity trading and logistics businesses; and trading and merchandising of sugar and other commodities. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

