Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34). Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.76 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,001,631 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £32.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

