Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $37.49 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 216,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $4,891,884.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,034.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

