Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $975,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE PDM opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

