RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00461302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00487827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073490 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

