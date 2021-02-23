RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,960 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.