Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.