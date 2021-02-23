Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,955 shares of company stock worth $7,818,512 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

