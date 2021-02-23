Rogers (NYSE:ROG) PT Raised to $225.00 at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $191.89 on Friday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $322,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,787.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,378.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rogers by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.