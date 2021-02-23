Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.17 and traded as high as C$5.27. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 213,278 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96. The stock has a market cap of C$540.46 million and a PE ratio of 16.26.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

