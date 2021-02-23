Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $437.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.57 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 826,757 shares of company stock worth $296,324,957. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Roku by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.