ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. ROOBEE has a market cap of $11.51 million and $1.18 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00503266 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

