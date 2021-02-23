Rope Price Tops $40.77 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Rope has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Rope token can now be purchased for approximately $40.77 or 0.00083764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $1.14 million and $4,154.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.32 or 0.00467032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00069533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 147.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.89 or 0.00503133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072447 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol.

Rope Token Trading

Rope can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

