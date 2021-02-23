Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.40 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 144.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

