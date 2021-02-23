Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

