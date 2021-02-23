Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of LHC Group worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. Truist increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $203.09 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

