Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) a GBX 150 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.77 ($2.22).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 154.26 ($2.02) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.64 ($2.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.82. The company has a market capitalization of £26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.