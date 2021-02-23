Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.20.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.31%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

