Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.45.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,983. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

