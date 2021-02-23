Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$150.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQB. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.13.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$131.98. 53,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$134.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.90, for a total value of C$518,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,667,970.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,736.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.