Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.64 million and a PE ratio of -36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.53%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.