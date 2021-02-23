Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

In other Summit Industrial Income REIT news, Director Paul Dykeman purchased 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$130,485.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,641,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,974,476.29.

