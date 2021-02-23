Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.