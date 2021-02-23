Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.16 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE RY opened at C$111.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.39. The stock has a market cap of C$158.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.36.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.