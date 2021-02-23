Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,083,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,695. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

