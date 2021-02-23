Royce & Associates LP Buys 48,778 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $217.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $223.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.