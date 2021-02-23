Royce & Associates LP Has $22.90 Million Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $819.60 million, a PE ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

