Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.59% of Surgery Partners worth $23,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 258.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.