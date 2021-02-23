Royce & Associates LP Sells 20,100 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 12.28% of Hurco Companies worth $24,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HURC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth about $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURC opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 million, a PE ratio of 139.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

